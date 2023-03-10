National Rugby League player racially abused during match

SYDNEY (AP) — The National Rugby League said it is investigating the racial abuse of star South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell during a game on Thursday. Mitchell is of Indigenous descent. He was verbally abused by a teenage fan wearing a Sydney Roosters jersey. The fan left at halftime of the match which South Sydney lost 16-10 to Penrith. Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson apologized to Mitchell on behalf of the Roosters, saying the incident showed greater racial issues within Australia. Mitchell, who has played 10 test matches for Australia, debuted at the Roosters in 2016 and won two NRL titles with the club before leaving for the Rabbitohs at the end of 2019.

