Nathaniel Lowe starting to go deep for the Rangers, who are trying to get on track

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe pulled a high changeup into the seats in right field to quickly put the Texas Rangers ahead to stay. He then went the opposite way in his next at-bat, hitting a fastball that just cleared the wall in left field. Lowe’s first multihomer game in three years backed up Nathan Eovaldi’s one-hit ball over seven innings as the Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 7-0 on Tuesday night. The first baseman has four homers over his past six games after going deep only twice in his first 58 games.

