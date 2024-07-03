Nathaniel Lowe starting to go deep for the Rangers, who are trying to get on track

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Texas Rangers Nathaniel Lowe, left, is congratulated by third base coach Tony Beasley (27) as Lowe rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Rangers Josh Smith also scored on the play. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe pulled a high changeup into the seats in right field to quickly put the Texas Rangers ahead to stay. He then went the opposite way in his next at-bat, hitting a fastball that just cleared the wall in left field. Lowe’s first multihomer game in three years backed up Nathan Eovaldi’s one-hit ball over seven innings as the Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 7-0 on Tuesday night. The first baseman has four homers over his past six games after going deep only twice in his first 58 games.

