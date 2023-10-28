Nathan Grooms leads Yale to 35-7 victory over Columbia

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms passed for 234 yards and ran for another 89, leading Yale to a 35-7 victory over Columbia. Joshua Pitsenberger added 69 yards rushing and his two short touchdowns helped Yale build a 21-0 halftime lead. The Bulldogs allowed 53 yards and three first downs in the first half. Columbia was held to 194 yards of total offense, 74 of which came on the Lions’ final drive that ended with Joe Green’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jack Larsen. The Bulldogs piled up 459 total yards and five touchdowns against the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 1 red zone defense in FCS.

