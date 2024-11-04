Nathan Eovaldi becoming a free agent after declining $20M player option for 2025 with Rangers

Two-time All-Star starter Nathan Eovaldi is becoming a free agent after declining a vested $20 million player option for next season with the Texas Rangers. Eovaldi earned that option by throwing more than 300 innings over his two seasons with the Rangers. He was the winning pitcher in their World Series championship-clinching game at Arizona in 2023, when he was 5-0 in six postseason starts. He was also part of Boston’s 2018 title. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that the team is very interested in re-signing the 34-year-old right-hander and Texas native. The Rangers declined a $6.75 million team option for left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin.

