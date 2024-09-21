Nathan Denney’s touchdown with 12 seconds left lifts Yale over Holy Cross 38-31

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nathan Denney ran for two touchdowns in the final 6 1/2 minutes — the second with 12 seconds remaining — and Yale opened its 151st season of football with a thrilling 38-31 victory over Holy Cross. Denney’s 5-yard run with 6:32 remaining gave Yale a 31-24 lead. After Holy Cross’s Jayden Clerveaux scored on a 1-yard run that tied the score for the fifth time, Denney scored the winning points on a 3-yard run that capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive that took 3:18 off the clock.Holy Cross helped out on Yale’s winning drive, committing a personal foul and a pass interference on a fourth-down play.

