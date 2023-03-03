Nathan Davis out as Bucknell men’s basketball coach

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nathan Davis is out as the men’s basketball coach at Bucknell, ending an eight-year tenure that included a pair of close losses to much higher-seeded opponents in the NCAA tournament. Bucknell athletic director Jermaine Truax announced the move Thursday. The Bison went 12-20 this season, finishing with a 64-59 loss to American on Tuesday in the first round of the Patriot League tournament. Davis went 129-115 as Bucknell’s head coach. The Bison lost to fourth-seeded West Virginia 86-80 in the 2017 NCAA tournament and fell to third-seeded Michigan State 82-78 in the 2018 tourney. The 48-year-old Davis previously was an assistant for five seasons at Bucknell. He also was the head coach at his alma mater, Randolph-Macon, and an assistant at Navy and Colgate.

