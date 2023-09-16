Nate Johnson leads No. 12 Utah over Weber State 31-7 in first start with Rising still out

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nate Johnson threw for 193 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his first start, helping No. 12 Utah to a 31-7 victory over Weber State in another game without Cameron Rising. Though he is practicing without limits, Rising still hasn’t suited up for the Utes since tearing an ACL in the Rose Bowl last season. A week ago, Johnson replaced Bryson Barnes and led the final two drives as the Utes scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally for a 20-13 victory at Baylor. Johnson led another TD drive on the opening possession against the FCS Wildcats.

