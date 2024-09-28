Nate Glantz, Jeff Caldwell team up for four TDs as Lindenwood rallies to beat Eastern Illinois 28-25

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw four unanswered touchdown passes to Jeff Caldwell in the second half and Lindenwood rallied to beat Eastern Illinois 28-25 in a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference opener. Glantz and Caldwell teamed up for touchdowns covering 11 and 22 yards in the third quarter after Lindenwood (2-3) was shut out in the first half and trailed 17-0. The pair moved the Lions in front with an 8-yard score with 9:15 remaining and padded their lead to 28-17 when Glantz hit Caldwell for a 74-yard score with 6:05 left. Pierce Holley answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Eli Mirza and a two-point conversion less than three minutes later to get Eastern Illinois (1-4) within three points. Drew Schiller missed a game-tying 30-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

