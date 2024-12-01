Nate Bittle’s putback with 4.4 seconds left gives Oregon 83-81 win over No. 9 Alabama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Bittle scored the winning shot on a putback dunk with 4.4 seconds left to lead undefeated Oregon to an 83-81 win over No. 9 Alabama in the championship game of the Players Era Festival. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 22 points off the bench to lead the Ducks (8-0), and Bittle had 19 on the night. Labaron Philon led Alabama (6-2) with 15 points, while Sears, Holloway and Jarin Stevenson each scored 11.

