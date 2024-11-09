Nate Bittle scores 17, Oregon routs Montana 79-48

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nate Bittle had 17 points and nine rebounds and Oregon dominated the first half on the way to a 79-48 victory over Montana. The Ducks took control early in the first half as their 15-0 run lasted eight minutes and produced a 22-7 lead. They also had a 9-0 run later in the half and led 40-22 at halftime. Oregon had a 9-0 run and held the Grizzlies without a field goal for a 5-minute stretch in the second half, building a 31-point lead with 5 minutes remaining. The only other time the lead was 30 or more came when Jamari Phillips hit a 3-pointer for the final margin.

