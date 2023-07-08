Natasha Howard makes 2 FTs with .4 to play, Wings hand Aces their second loss of season 80-78

DALLAS (AP) — Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win. Getting the ball with 14.2 seconds remaining, the Wings grabbed three offensive rebounds after Satou Sabally missed the initial shot from the right wing. Teaira McCowan had the first two rebounds but A’ja Wilson blocked her first shot and McCowan missed the second, but Howard was there for the rebound with 0.4 on the clock. Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Wings. Wilson and Kelsey Plum both had 21 points for the Aces

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.