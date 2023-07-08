Natasha Howard makes 2 FTs with 0.4 to play, Wings hand Aces their second loss of season 80-78

By The Associated Press
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally brings the ball up during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Satou and Nyara Sabally were never competitive against each other growing up in Germany. Their mom made sure of that. The sisters, two years apart in age, will play against each other for the first time ever when Dallas visits New York on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

DALLAS (AP) — Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win. Getting the ball with 14.2 seconds remaining, the Wings grabbed three offensive rebounds after Satou Sabally missed the initial shot from the right wing. Teaira McCowan had the first two rebounds but A’ja Wilson blocked her first shot and McCowan missed the second, but Howard was there for the rebound and fouled with 0.4 on the clock. Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Wings. Wilson and Kelsey Plum both had 21 points for the Aces

