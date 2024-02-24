Natalie Spooner scores in shootout as Toronto beats New York 2-1 for 5th straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored in the shootout and Toronto beat New York 2-1 for its fifth straight win in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Emma Maltais scored in regulation for Toronto, which has won six of its last seven. Kristen Campbell made 26 saves through overtime. Ella Shelton scored for New York, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Corinne Schroeder stopped 29 shots. Toronto has won three straight meetings since a 4-0 loss at home on Jan. 1 in the PHWL’s first game.

