Natalie Spooner scores as Toronto beats Boston 3-1 for eighth straight win

By The Associated Press
Toronto forward Maggie Connors (22) is congratulated by teammate Alexa Vasko (10) after scoring on Boston during the second period of a PWHL hockey game in Toronto on Wednesday March 6, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner had a goal and an assist, and Toronto beat Boston 3-1 for its eighth consecutive victory. Allie Munroe and Maggie Connors also scored for Toronto, which has won nine of 10 overall. Kristen Campbell made 22 saves in front of a sellout crowd of 2,479 at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Jess Healey scored for Boston, which dropped its second in a row.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.