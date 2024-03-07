Natalie Spooner scores as Toronto beats Boston 3-1 for eighth straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner had a goal and an assist, and Toronto beat Boston 3-1 for its eighth consecutive victory. Allie Munroe and Maggie Connors also scored for Toronto, which has won nine of 10 overall. Kristen Campbell made 22 saves in front of a sellout crowd of 2,479 at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Jess Healey scored for Boston, which dropped its second in a row.

