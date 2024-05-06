Natalie Spooner leads Toronto to 5-2 win over Ottawa in regular-season finale

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored twice in Toronto’s 5-2 win over Ottawa in the league’s regular-season finale on Sunday night. Ottawa’s playoff hopes in the PWHL’s inaugural season were crushed by the loss as the club needed a regulation win to reach the postseason. Sarah Nurse also scored for Toronto and Victoria Bach and Samantha Cogan added empty-net goals. Goalie Kristen Campbell made 41 saves in the win. Gabbie Hughes and Daryl Watts scored for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 shots.

