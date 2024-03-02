Natalie Spooner has 2 points, leads Toronto to a 5-2 win over Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Natalie Spooner had a goal and an assist to lead Toronto to a 5-2 win over Ottawa. Brittany Howard, Hannah Miller, Samantha Cogan and Maggie Connors also scored for Toronto, winners of seven straight. Renata Fast, Sarah Nurse and Victoria Bach had two assists each while Kristen Campbell made 23 saves. Gabbie Hughes and Ashton Bell scored for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer started in goal for Ottawa but was replaced by Sandra Abstreiter in the second period after allowing three goals on 13 shots. Abstreiter turned aside nine of the 10 shots she faced.

