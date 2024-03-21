Natalie Spooner breaks 3rd-period tie, Toronto beats Boston 2-1 for 11th straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner broke a third-period tie with her PWHL-best 13th goal to help league-leading Toronto win its 11th straight game, 2-1 over Boston on Wednesday night. Renata Fast tied it for Toronto on a power play at 2:14 of the third, and Spooner beat goalie Emma Soderberg at 7:05 on another advantage with Sophie Shirley off for a hit to the head. Sarah Nurse assisted on both goals. Erica Howe made 28 saves to help Toronto improve to 13-5-0. Toronto has beaten Boston three times during the winning streak. Sidney Morin scored for Boston on a power play in the first period. Soderberg stopped 19 shots. The game was played at Mattamy Athletic Centre, the 2,525-seat arena built in the rafters of Maple Leaf Gardens.

