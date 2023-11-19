Nasir Hill’s three takeaways among seven total lead Princeton past Penn 31-24

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nasir Hill had two interceptions and a fumble recovery among Princeton’s seven takeaways and the Tigers defeated Pennsylvania 31-24. Hill’s second pick came after Penn had driven deep into Tigers territory, looking ready to send the game to overtime. Hill, who also had four pass breakups, intercepted at the 18 with 18 seconds remaining. In addition to Hill’s three takeaways, Tahj Owens intercepted a tipped ball near the Tiger goal line, a pass was tipped by one defensive lineman to another, and there were fumble recoveries by Ozzie Nicholas and Ryan Savage. Princeton scored 24 points after the takeaways.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.