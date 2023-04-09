Nashville’s Willis, Toronto’s Johnson stellar in 0-0 draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis and Toronto FC’s Sean Johnson both finished with three saves as the two teams played to a scoreless draw. The tie ends a two-match losing streak for Nashville (3-2-2) against Toronto (1-1-5). Nashville has never lost three straight to any opponent. Willis and Nashville have posted five clean sheets through seven matches, allowing just two goals overall.

