Nashville SC hires USMNT assistant coach B.J. Callaghan as its head coach

By The Associated Press
FILE - United States men's national soccer team's interim head coach B. J. Callaghan talks to his players during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2023. Callaghan is leaving his role as an assistant coach on the U.S. men’s national team to become head coach of the Nashville SC. Callaghan will officially take over on July 22. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — B.J. Callaghan is leaving his role as an assistant coach on the U.S. men’s national soccer team to become head coach of Nashville SC. Callaghan will officially take over on July 22. Nashville SC fired Gary Smith after getting off to a 3-4-5 start this season. Callaghan had served as interim head coach of the U.S. team last summer and led the squad to the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League championship and the semifinals of the Gold Cup. He returned to an assistant coaching role after Gregg Berhalter was reappointed as head coach.

