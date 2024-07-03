Nashville SC hires USMNT assistant coach B.J. Callaghan as its head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — B.J. Callaghan is leaving his role as an assistant coach on the U.S. men’s national soccer team to become head coach of Nashville SC. Callaghan will officially take over on July 22. Nashville SC fired Gary Smith after getting off to a 3-4-5 start this season. Callaghan had served as interim head coach of the U.S. team last summer and led the squad to the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League championship and the semifinals of the Gold Cup. He returned to an assistant coaching role after Gregg Berhalter was reappointed as head coach.

