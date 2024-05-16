Nashville SC fires coach Gary Smith after 3-4-5 start in seventh season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville SC has fired Gary Smith, the only head coach in franchise history. The club described the move only as Smith’s “departure,” along with assistant coach Steve Guppy. He is the first MLS coach to be fired this season. Former Nashville player and current player development coach Rumba Munthali will serve as interim head coach starting with Saturday’s game against Atlanta United. Nashville improved to 3-4-5 this season with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Toronto FC, when Smith was booed during pre-game introductions. Smith’s seven-season tenure included six consecutive playoff appearances in the USL Championship and Major League Soccer, and the Leagues Cup Final in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.