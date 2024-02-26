Nashville, Red Bulls kick off season with scoreless draw

By The Associated Press
New York Red Bulls defender Dylan Nealis, left, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC forward Tyler Boyd, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s Joe Willis and Carlos Coronel of the New York Red Bulls both opened the season with clean sheets in a scoreless season opener. Willis had three of his four saves in the first half for Nashville. Coronel did not face a shot on target before intermission. Coronel wasn’t tested until he saved a header by Teal Bunbury in the 58th minute. He finished with three saves. The Red Bulls’ Franuel Amaya hit the cross bar on a shot in the 63rd minute. New York improves to 2-0-3 all time versus Nashville and 13-10-6 in all time in openers.

