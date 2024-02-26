Nashville, Red Bulls kick off season with scoreless draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s Joe Willis and Carlos Coronel of the New York Red Bulls both opened the season with clean sheets in a scoreless season opener. Willis had three of his four saves in the first half for Nashville. Coronel did not face a shot on target before intermission. Coronel wasn’t tested until he saved a header by Teal Bunbury in the 58th minute. He finished with three saves. The Red Bulls’ Franuel Amaya hit the cross bar on a shot in the 63rd minute. New York improves to 2-0-3 all time versus Nashville and 13-10-6 in all time in openers.

