Nashville Predators sign Tommy Novak to a 3-year extension worth $10.5 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators don’t appear likely to be sellers at the NHL trade deadline, and they took an important step toward standing pat by extending pending free agent forward Tommy Novak. The team re-signed Novak to a three-year contract worth $10.5 million. He’ll count $3.5 million against the salary cap through 2027. The late-blooming 26-year-old has established himself as a full-time NHL player over the past two seasons. This year he has 34 points through 51 games and has contributed to Nashville being on track to return to the playoffs.

