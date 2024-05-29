Nashville Predators bring back goalie guru Mitch Korn as director of goaltending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Longtime goalie guru Mitch Korn is back with the Nashville Predators to oversee their operation at the most important position in hockey. The team hired Korn as director of goaltending a decade after his first 15-season stint with the Predators came to an end. Korn reunites with now-general manager Barry Trotz, with whom he worked for over several stops around the NHL. Korn’s biggest task could be turning top prospect Yaroslav Askarov into the elite netminder the organization hopes he will become. Juuse Saros has one year left on his contract.

