Nashville midfielder Tyler Boyd out for season, will undergo reconstructive ACL surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville midfielder Tyler Boyd has been placed on the season-ending injury list and will undergo knee surgery. The club announced on Friday that reconstruction surgery on Boyd’s anterior cruciate ligament is expected to takes place in the coming weeks. Boyd went down with a non-contact injury in Wednesday night’s 3-0 home loss to Orlando City. He was stretchered off the field and did not return. The 29-year-old New Zealand native has two goals and three assists in 21 matches this season.

