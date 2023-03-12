Nashville hands Montreal third straight shutout loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Shaffelburg scored a first-half goal and Joe Willis made it stand up without having to make a save as Nashville SC blanked CF Montreal 2-0. Shaffelburg found the net in the 37th minute with an assist from reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar. Taylor Washington added an insurance goal for Nashville (2-0-1) in the 89th minute. Shaq Moore and Alex Muyl notched assists on the score. Montreal (0-3-0) is the only team in the league without a goal or a point through the first three matches of the season. Only four other teams in league history have opened a season with three straight shutout defeats — NYCFC (2020), Seattle Sounders (2018), Toronto (record four straight in 2007) and the 1999 Kansas City Wizards.

