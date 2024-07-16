NASCAR’s Suarez to race in Brasil Series Special Edition tournament during Cup Series’ Olympic break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez will compete next month in the sanctioning body’s Brasil Series Special Edition tournament that runs parallel to its main competition in Brazil. The Cup series will take a two-week break during the Paris Summer Olympics. Suarez will drive a Chevy Camaro Aug. 2-4 at Autódromo José Carlos Pace, a release stated on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Mexican native will celebrate his wedding to Julia Piquet in Brazil and race in São Paulo before returning to the United States. Suarez clinched a playoff spot with a win in Atlanta in February.

