NASCAR’s Suárez signs multiyear deal with Trackhouse Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Suárez has signed a second extension in six months with Trackhouse Racing, getting a multiyear deal done after landing a one-year contract last August. The team announced Suárez’s latest extension the same day NASCAR kicked off Speedweeks with Daytona 500 media day and pole qualifying. The team declined to release details but was eager to keep the 31-year-old Mexican behind the wheel for a third season and beyond for co-owners Justin Marks and Pitbull. Marks says Suárez “has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

