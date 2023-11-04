NASCAR’s star drivers rip Truck Series’ crash-filled finale: “It’s a joke”

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Some of NASCAR’s star drivers made it crystal clear that Friday night’s crash-filled Truck Series finale was an embarrassment for the sport. The race was lambasted by top Cup Series drivers on Friday night for its messy completion, which included Carson Hocevar wrecking Corey Heim, which cost Heim the championship. The race went 29 laps past the scheduled distance with the four overtimes, caused by constant crashes in the field. Truex, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch kept up their criticism on Saturday. Said Truex: “I was not impressed. That is not professional auto racing. It’s a joke, they need to fix it.”

