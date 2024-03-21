NASCAR’s next big hopeful makes national series debut as teenager Zilisch races truck at COTA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A promising young driver who might just be one of NASCAR’s budding new stars will make his national series debut this Saturday in the Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Connor Zilisch will then then hop a private jet and hustle his way to Pensacola, Florida, to compete in a feeder series race later that night. It’s a strange doubleheader — the 17-year-old Zilisch has yet to ever drive in one of NASCAR’s trucks or the ARCA East Series. But he has been fast-tracked in part because of a relationship he’s forged with Kevin Harvick, which led to a development deal with Trackhouse Racing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.