NASCAR’s Le Mans seats go to Johnson, Rockenfeller, Button

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have selected Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button will drive the special Garage 56 car that will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Johnson has lobbied for the seat and Rockenfeller has done all the testing on the project. Former Formula One champion Jenson Button was a surprise pick as most expected Jeff Gordon to complete the lineup. The trio will drive NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

