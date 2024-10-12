NASCAR’s late caution call upends Xfinity Series race as Sam Mayer wins The Roval at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Sam Mayer won on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday in a controversial overtime finish that allowed Mayer to advance in the Xfinity Series playoffs. It came at the expense of Parker Kligerman, who not only was denied his first career Xfinity Series victory in regulation by a NASCAR scoring call, but also was eliminated from the playoff field. NASCAR waited an inexplicably long time to call an obvious caution and didn’t throw the yellow until Kligerman was inches away from claiming his first career Xfinity Series victory and advancing in the playoffs. Kligerman, Shane Van Gisbergen, Sheldon Creed and Riley Herbst were eliminated from the Xfinity playoff field.

