NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Austin Hill signs contract extension with RCR

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) — Austin Hill has signed a multi-year contract extension to drive for Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series program. The team announced the deal a day before the series heads to Watkins Glen International Raceway in upstate New York. The 29-year-old Hill leads the Xfinity points standings and has locked up a playoff berth in the second-tier series thanks to four wins. He says “I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing, and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage.” Hill has six wins and 38 top-10 finishes in two seasons at RCR.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.