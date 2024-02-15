NASCAR unveils the first of 28 unique statues of Richard Petty’s famed and feathered cowboy hat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Richard Petty’s signature cowboy hat has been an iconic symbol of NASCAR for decades. Now it’s a work of art. NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway unveiled the first of 28 unique statues featuring Petty’s famed hat, the feathered Charlie 1 Horse. Titled “The King’s Hat,” the fiberglass and concrete statues are 6 feet tall and weigh 1,000 pounds. They will be displayed at all NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports-owned tracks as well as Indianapolis Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Pocono Raceway, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Legacy Motor Club and the Petty Museum. Each version will deliver a personalized tribute to the Petty family.

