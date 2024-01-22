NASCAR unprepared for spectator demand to watch heat races at Coliseum in grandstand policy reversal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR backtracked on its plan to close the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum grandstands on the first day of on-track activity the very same day the shutdown was announced. NASCAR senior vice president Ben Kennedy told The Associated Press plans were in motion to open the gates Feb. 3 at the Coliseum as soon as fans began to lash out when it was announced that day of track activity would be closed to the public. The third running of the event has an overhauled schedule this year that moved four heat races from Sunday to Saturday, the day fans weren’t going to be allowed in the Coliseum. NASCAR reversed the plan and is now opening the gates for free admission.

