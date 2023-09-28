NASCAR to return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for 30th anniversary of debut at the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR will return to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next season for the 30-year anniversary of stock cars racing at the historic venue. The inaugural Brickyard 400 was held on Aug. 6, 1994 and won by Indiana icon Jeff Gordon in the first of his five Indianapolis victories. That NASCAR debut was the first race beside the Indianapolis 500 to be held at the track since 1916. NASCAR raced on the oval from 1994 through 2020, but under Roger Penske ownership the race was held on the 2.439-mile road course the last three seasons as part of a shared weekend with IndyCar. The Brickyard 400 will be held on July 21, with the Xfinity Series racing on the oval one day earlier.

