NASCAR teams, drivers will celebrate the sports’ roots at Darlington Raceway

Josh Berry’s path to NASCAR’s top series was filled with doubts. Berry spent about a decade toiling at small tracks, learning the lessons needed to achieve stock-car racing success. The 33-year-old Berry is now driving the No. 4 Stewart-Haas machine previously run by NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick. NASCAR is honoring roots racing at Darlington Raceway’s annual throw-back weekend. Berry said there were plenty of times he wondered if he would ever make it as far as he has. But he said he learned his lessons at the grass-roots level to reach the top series.

