NASCAR team owner Gene Haas will field one car in the Cup Series in 2025

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR team owner Gene Haas will remain in the Cup Series and field one car in 2025 in the wake of the decision to shutter the organization he owns with Tony Stewart at the end of the season. Haas will keep one of the four charters that belong to Stewart-Haas Racing and will operate next season as the Haas Factory Team. He will also run a two-car NASCAR Xfinity Series team. Haas did not name any drivers for next season. Joe Custer will serve as president of Haas Factory Team, which will operate out of the existing Stewart-Haas facility in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

