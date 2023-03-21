NASCAR suspends Williams for parking at start-finish line

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Williams has received a one-race suspension as punishment for parking his car at the start-finish line at Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Williams will miss this Saturday’s Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He accepted his punishment but says he doesn’t regret his actions which led to the penalty. NASCAR ordered Williams to park his car in the garage after debris came off his car, forcing a caution. Williams instead parked his car on the checkered start-finish line, climbed out and walked toward his pit crew with a wave to the fans.

