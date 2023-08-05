NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. His 2020 death after a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice. Grant Enfinger will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet, making his Cup debut on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson. The 25-year-old Gragson is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points. He posted a statement Saturday saying he was “disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.”

