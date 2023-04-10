NASCAR suspends Cody Ware after arrest on assault charges

NASCAR has suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in Statesville, North Carolina, indicated Ware’s bond was set at $3,000 after his arrest, according to NASCAR.com. Ware didn’t participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver’s father. That came after Rick Ware Racing released a statement Saturday saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away to focus on a personal matter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.