NASCAR suffers embarrassing track design mistake during Truck Series championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Just hours after defending NASCAR’s officiating this season, the series was embarrassed by an error on the Phoenix Raceway surface that placed the restart zone in the wrong place for the Truck Series championship. The restart zone was at least 50 feet in the wrong place for Friday night’s crash-filled race. NASCAR overnight repainted the restart zone in time for Saturday activity, which included qualifying for the Cup Series finale and the Xfinity Series championship. No definitive reason was given for zone being painted in the wrong spot and it was back to its 2022 location on Saturday.

