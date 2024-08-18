NASCAR returning to Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem for 1st time since 1971

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Bowman Gray Stadium will host a NASCAR race for the first time in more than a half-century, opening next season with an exhibition race on a site with a rich history in auto racing. NASCAR says Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be the home of The Clash on Feb. 2, bringing the sport back to the short track for the first time since 1971. The Clash is moving from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after a three-year stay, following a run in Florida that dated to its inception in 1979 as the kickoff for the Daytona 500.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.