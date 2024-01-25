NASCAR represented at Daytona by Toyota team filled by Wallace, Nemechek and Corey Heim

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace and John Hunter Nemechek have raced in big events before, the Daytona 500 probably the biggest races of their careers. Even so, neither NASCAR driver had ever seen anything to the extent of the hoopla at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. They aren’t actually entered in the endurance race but Toyota put a car together for Wallace, Nemechek and Corey Heim for Friday’s opening race of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. The No. 23 Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO prepared by Smooge Racing will compete in the Grand Sport class of the BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona International Speedway.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.