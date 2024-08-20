NASCAR regular season title and playoff spots at stake down the stretch at Daytona and Darlington

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR has just two races remaining in the regular season and a pair of competitions are on the line. Tyler Reddick earned his second win of the season Monday at Michigan International Speedway, giving him the points lead in a closely contested, four-driver race for the regular season championship. Reddick moved past Kyle Larson and his win opened another spot in the playoffs because he was already one of 12 drivers who had an automatic bid with a victory. That leaves four spots available in the 16-car playoffs with races at Daytona on Saturday night and Sept. 1 at Darlington.

