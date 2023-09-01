NASCAR playoffs begin with Denny Hamlin ready to shake label as greatest driver without a Cup title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Only 36 points separate the 16 drivers as NASCAR’s playoffs begin this Sunday at Darlington Raceway in what might be one of the closest fields in the history of this format. After so many near-misses, is it finally Denny Hamlin’s year? He thinks so and begins the 10-race playoff portion of the season ranked third in the standings, just 11 points behind co-leaders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. The playoff field this year has six drivers who didn’t qualify a year ago, and one first-timer in Bubba Wallace. Hamlin has fallen short in five previous chances to win a championship.

