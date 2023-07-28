NASCAR plans to make The CW the exclusive home for Xfinity Series starting in 2025

The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home. NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031. The CW also will televise practice and qualifying events each weekend. That 2025 season will mark the first time that ever Xfinity Series races will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television. Additional contact will be available through The CW’s digital platforms. The Xfinity Series features drivers trying to work their way up to the Cup Series.

