NASCAR planning in-season tournament in 2025, with opening race in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Following the lead of the NBA, the NASCAR Cup series is planning a five-race, bracket-style tournament in 2025 that will begin with a night event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The tournament comes with a $1 million prize to the winner and is part of a new media rights deal that includes TNT. The Atlanta-based cable network will broadcast each race in the tournament, starting off with a 400-miler in its home market on June 28, 2025. The tournament is patterned after in-season tournaments that are staged by soccer leagues around the world and were brought to the NBA this season.

