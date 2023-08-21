NASCAR, Netflix partner on documentary series offering in-depth look at the 2023 championship race

NASCAR and Netflix have announced a partnership for a documentary series that will offer an in-depth look at the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs. The docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in early 2024, providing behind-the-scenes insights into the battle for the championship in five 45-minute episodes. NASCAR’s Cup Series has only one regular season race remaining, coming Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. The playoffs, involving the top 16 drivers, feature three-race segments, after each of which the four lowest drivers in the postseason standings will be eliminated from contention, leaving just the top four to battle for the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

