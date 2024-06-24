NASCAR masters the art of racing after the rain on wet-weather tires at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Christopher Bell drove the final 86 laps Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to become the first driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series to win a race on Goodyear rain tires. It was a race Bell wouldn’t have won before this season. New Hampshire was stopped by rain with 82 scheduled laps left and it would not have resumed without the wet-weather tires. That would have meant a checkered flag for Tyler Reddick. Bell instead celebrated his second career Cup win at New Hampshire once the race resumed on the new tires and swept the weekend following his Xfinity Series win on Saturday.

